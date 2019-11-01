European equities mildly higher at the open

A slightly more decent mood as focus turns towards the US jobs report

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Italy MIB +0.2%

This largely mirrors sentiment seen in US futures, which are up by about 0.2% on the day as well. Markets are keeping more steady in general with Treasury yields also little changed on the day as we begin the session.





The spotlight is now on the US jobs report later at 1230 GMT so let's see what that has to offer for risk trades ahead of the weekend.



