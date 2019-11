Markets keeping a steady tone to start the European morning

Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Italy MIB +0.3%

I would continue to classify this as hopeful optimism more than anything else, with US futures also up by 0.1% at the moment.





We are still awaiting fresh developments on US-China trade talks and until we hear more from there, it's hard to imagine markets getting too carried away for now.