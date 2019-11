Trade optimism continues to keep equities a tad more buoyant

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Italy MIB +0.3%

US futures are also trading at the highs for the day with S&P 500 futures hitting a new record high as well as we begin European morning trade. USD/JPY is also staying underpinned, trading at 109.19 with the dollar also keeping more firm to start the session.