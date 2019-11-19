European equities mildly higher to start the day

Stocks in Europe are a little higher as we begin the morning

Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Italy MIB +0.2%

As mentioned earlier, the gains are bit part to do with some relative catch-up to overnight trading as US equities pared losses going into the close. The overall risk mood on the day remains more cautious/tepid at the moment.





US futures are up by 0.1% but Treasury yields are essentially flat across the curve, so there isn't much for traders to work with in the currencies space either.



