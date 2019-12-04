European equities mildly higher to start the day

But gains have been pulled back amid US-China tensions

Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Italy MIB flat

The slight gains belie the overall risk mood in markets right now, which is more defensive amid growing tensions between US and China.





US futures are down by 0.2% and Treasury yields are at their lows for the day across the curve. That is a more accurate representation of current risk sentiment. USD/JPY is keeping weaker as such, at 108.46 currently with gold also up by 0.4% on the day.



