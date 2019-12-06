European equities mildly higher to start the day

Trade hopes are keeping equities a little more cheerful for now

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Italy MIB +0.4%

Equity investors continue to take heart in the earlier story that China is waiving tariffs on some US farm products, and that is keeping stocks slightly higher to start the session.





There's still plenty of potential pitfalls though during the day with US non-farm payrolls a key risk event to watch later today. Otherwise, be wary of more trade headlines as we count down to the 15 December tariffs deadline next week.



