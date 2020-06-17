European equities mildly higher to start the day

Stocks are keeping hopeful after a slower start earlier today

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

There are still some mixed and indecisive tones with US futures also keeping near flat levels at the moment. The mood is a little better than the weaker tones in Asia Pacific trading, but they are still not too suggestive of a strong risk-on tilt for now.





The tug of war between cheap money and coronavirus fears continue, and we may be stuck in this mired battle until the next update on coronavirus cases in the US later today.



