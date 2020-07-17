European equities mildly higher to start the day

Not a whole lot happening as we get the session underway

Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

This mirrors the tone seen in US futures but the focus in Europe today will stay on how the negotiations on the recovery fund will progress. Talks will stretch on to tomorrow but that will be the key risk for European assets and the euro ahead of the weekend.





In the major currencies space, we're still stuck in narrow ranges and it could shape up to be yet another lull of a session in European trading today.



