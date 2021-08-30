European equities little changed to start the day

Steady as she goes to kick start the new week

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

Spain IBEX flat The underlying risk tones are mildly more positive, with US futures up slightly just a little under 0.1% to start the session. As a reminder, London markets are closed today so we might be in store for a quieter and lighter trading session ahead.





In FX, major currencies are also little changed as the dollar keeps steadier following Friday's slight drop. 10-year Treasury yields are down slightly by 1 bps to 1.30%.