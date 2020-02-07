European equities mildly lower to start the day

The risk mood is tepid to start the European morning

Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

There doesn't seem to be an end-of-the-week cheer for stocks to kick start the Friday morning in Europe but we'll see if things will change after the US jobs report later. But just be mindful of coronavirus headlines and potential profit-taking activity ahead of the weekend too.





The currencies space is mostly following the move in the bond market, with safety flows there helping to push risk currencies i.e. loonie, aussie and kiwi lower to start the session.



