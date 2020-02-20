European equities mildly lower to start the day

Not really taking heart in the performance by Chinese equities today

Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX -0.4%

Some tepid tones being observed to start the session although the softer mood is more modest now compared to early trading. US futures are ~0.1% higher as the market remains more cautious for the time being.





Treasury yields are sitting a little lower, but overall the changes here aren't stopping major currencies from moving on the day with the dollar keeping firmer while the likes of the yen, aussie and kiwi are lagging behind.



