European equities mildly softer at the open

Tepid tones as we get things going on the session

Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX flat

A bit more of a cautious start to the day as the market is still debating the virus versus vaccine theme in the bigger picture. US stimulus talks may restart and that gave risk buyers some hope yesterday but the spat between the Treasury and the Fed is dampening the mood in trading today. S&P 500 futures are still down 0.5% currently.



