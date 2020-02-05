European equities mildly weaker to start the day

A bit of a minor pullback from the gains posted yesterday

Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

This mirrors the mood seen in US futures, which are down by ~0.2%, as we see risk trades retreat slightly after the solid gains from trading yesterday.





There isn't much to suggest a significant shift to risk aversion yet but just be mindful that it may not take much to nudge things in that direction considering the still developing coronavirus outbreak situation.



