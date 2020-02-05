European equities mildly weaker to start the day

A bit of a minor pullback from the gains posted yesterday

  • Eurostoxx -0.1%
  • Germany DAX -0.3%
  • France CAC 40 -0.2%
  • UK FTSE -0.4%
  • Spain IBEX -0.2%
This mirrors the mood seen in US futures, which are down by ~0.2%, as we see risk trades retreat slightly after the solid gains from trading yesterday.

There isn't much to suggest a significant shift to risk aversion yet but just be mindful that it may not take much to nudge things in that direction considering the still developing coronavirus outbreak situation.

