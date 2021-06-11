European equities flattish at the open

Light changes as the session gets underway

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX flat Not much is going on with US futures also showing little poise to start the day, as S&P 500 futures are flat while Nasdaq futures are up just 0.1%.





Treasury yields are also little changed after the drop yesterday but keep an eye on the chart before the week comes to an end as that might signal further reverberations in the market later in the day - especially when US traders enter.