European equities mixed at the open

A lack of firm direction for equities to start the session

  • Eurostoxx flat
  • Germany DAX -0.1%
  • France CAC 40 +0.1%
  • UK FTSE +0.3%
  • Spain IBEX flat
I reckon we'll see more of a lazy session for stocks until we get to the US non-farm payrolls release. Meanwhile, yields are still keeping more buoyant with 10-year yields briefly clipping the 1.60% level and that is underpinning yen pairs to start the session.

USD/JPY is holding at the highs for the day at 111.94 currently.

