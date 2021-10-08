European equities mixed at the open
A lack of firm direction for equities to start the session
- Eurostoxx flat
- Germany DAX -0.1%
- France CAC 40 +0.1%
- UK FTSE +0.3%
- Spain IBEX flat
I reckon we'll see more of a lazy session for stocks until we get to the US non-farm payrolls release. Meanwhile, yields are still keeping more buoyant with 10-year yields briefly clipping the 1.60% level and that is underpinning yen pairs to start the session.
USD/JPY is holding at the highs for the day at 111.94 currently.