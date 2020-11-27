European equities open mixed to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Mixed and tepid tones to start the session

  • Eurostoxx -0.1%
  • Germany DAX +0.1%
  • France CAC 40 flat
  • UK FTSE -0.3%
  • Spain IBEX -0.5%
European indices are looking rather lackadaisical for a second day running, as there is little to work with in the equities space amid the Thanksgiving holiday.

S&P 500 futures are keeping flatter on the session but despite it being a half-day for the US later, thin liquidity conditions are set to prevail so it is tough for investors to chase any moves barring any major headline releases.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose