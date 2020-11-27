European equities open mixed to start the day

Mixed and tepid tones to start the session

Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.5%

European indices are looking rather lackadaisical for a second day running, as there is little to work with in the equities space amid the Thanksgiving holiday.





S&P 500 futures are keeping flatter on the session but despite it being a half-day for the US later, thin liquidity conditions are set to prevail so it is tough for investors to chase any moves barring any major headline releases.



