European equities mixed to start the session

The risk mood is keeping more mixed for now

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.1%





If anything else, just be mindful of key earnings releases from the US as well.







In the currencies space, the dollar is mildly weaker across the board with EUR/USD keeping just above 1.1750 for now. USD/JPY is also just under 105.00 as we get things going.

S&P 500 futures were down by about 8 points earlier but are now keeping about 5 points higher, as the market mood remains more tepid to start the session. All eyes will be on the Fed but they might not offer much later in the trading day.