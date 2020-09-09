European equities more cautious at the open

European indices aren't doing a whole lot at the open

Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX -0.1% US futures got a bit of a warning shot in the past hour and that is leaving for more cautious tones as we get the session underway. AstraZeneca shares are down 2% as its Phase 3 trial is put on hold amid a setback earlier today here





In the currencies space, the dollar and yen are a little firmer but the pound is once again the notable mover as it falls to a six-week low against the dollar and euro. Cable is down by 0.4% to 1.2920 levels currently, building on a break below 1.3000 from yesterday.