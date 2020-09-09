European equities more cautious at the open

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

European indices aren't doing a whole lot at the open

  • Eurostoxx flat
  • Germany DAX +0.1%
  • France CAC 40 flat
  • UK FTSE flat
  • Spain IBEX -0.1%
US futures got a bit of a warning shot in the past hour and that is leaving for more cautious tones as we get the session underway. AstraZeneca shares are down 2% as its Phase 3 trial is put on hold amid a setback earlier today here.

In the currencies space, the dollar and yen are a little firmer but the pound is once again the notable mover as it falls to a six-week low against the dollar and euro. Cable is down by 0.4% to 1.2920 levels currently, building on a break below 1.3000 from yesterday.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose