European equities keep more firm to start the day

Stocks are still showing a more positive tone for the most part

Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.9%

Besides a bit of a flatter tone seen in German stocks, the equities market is hinting at a more optimistic risk tone and that is backed up by a move higher in bond yields to start the European morning so far today.





US futures have also steadily climbed in early trades, up by ~0.4% currently. The overall mood is suggestive of a more risk-on feel but liquidity conditions remain rather thin so take that into consideration when you square up any trades for today.





USD/JPY is up to session highs close to 108.80 currently but the aussie remains weaker as domestic bond yields are faring worse today, keeping AUD/USD near 0.7000.



