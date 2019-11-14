European equities more flat to kick start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Flattish tones still observed as we start the session

  • Eurostoxx flat
  • Germany DAX -0.2%
  • France CAC 40 flat
  • UK FTSE -0.2%
  • Italy MIB flat
ForexLive
No cheers for the better-than-expected Q3 German GDP data with the bond market continuing to hint at more caution in the trading day so far.

US 10-year yields are down by more than 3 bps to 1.855% currently and that is keeping the yen on slightly firmer footing still. USD/JPY holds at 108.73 currently, with support at 108.65 still holding on for now.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose