European equities more flat to kick start the day

Flattish tones still observed as we start the session

Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE -0.2%

Italy MIB flat

No cheers for the better-than-expected Q3 German GDP data with the bond market continuing to hint at more caution in the trading day so far.





US 10-year yields are down by more than 3 bps to 1.855% currently and that is keeping the yen on slightly firmer footing still. USD/JPY holds at 108.73 currently, with support at 108.65 still holding on for now.



