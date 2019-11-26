European equities more flat to start the day

Markets keep a more neutral risk tone to start the European morning

Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.1%

Italy MIB +0.1%

This largely mirrors sentiment seen in US futures as well as bond yields as we get the session started. Risk remains on a more balanced footing as we continue to wait on a follow-up to the recent "broad consensus" between US and China on trade.





USD/JPY keeps flat at 108.93 as well, showing little poise to break stride on the day. The same goes for the aussie and kiwi - despite a noticeable data beat for the latter earlier today.



