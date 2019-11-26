European equities more flat to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Markets keep a more neutral risk tone to start the European morning

  • Eurostoxx flat
  • Germany DAX flat
  • France CAC 40 flat
  • UK FTSE +0.1%
  • Italy MIB +0.1%
ForexLive
This largely mirrors sentiment seen in US futures as well as bond yields as we get the session started. Risk remains on a more balanced footing as we continue to wait on a follow-up to the recent "broad consensus" between US and China on trade.

USD/JPY keeps flat at 108.93 as well, showing little poise to break stride on the day. The same goes for the aussie and kiwi - despite a noticeable data beat for the latter earlier today.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose