European equities more mixed at the open

Tepid tones observed ahead of the PMI data releases

Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.1%







In the currencies space, things are little changed with the dollar keeping more mixed across the board. EUR/USD is still seen closer to 1.1800 while AUD/USD continues to keep above its 200-hour moving average @ 0.7108 for now, with resistance seen @ 0.7137-39.

The mood here also reflects some trepidation by US futures, which are trading lower by ~0.3% near the lows for the day currently. For European equities, the PMI data releases in the coming hour will be something to watch in case it tempers with sentiment.