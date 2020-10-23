European equities more mixed at the open
Tepid tones observed ahead of the PMI data releases
The mood here also reflects some trepidation by US futures, which are trading lower by ~0.3% near the lows for the day currently. For European equities, the PMI data releases in the coming hour will be something to watch in case it tempers with sentiment.
- Eurostoxx -0.2%
- Germany DAX -0.1%
- France CAC 40 -0.2%
- UK FTSE +0.1%
- Spain IBEX +0.1%
In the currencies space, things are little changed with the dollar keeping more mixed across the board. EUR/USD is still seen closer to 1.1800 while AUD/USD continues to keep above its 200-hour moving average @ 0.7108 for now, with resistance seen @ 0.7137-39.