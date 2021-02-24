European equities more mixed at the open

The more subdued tones earlier are fading a little to start the session

Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.2% UK stocks are trailing as the pound keeps higher but we are seeing some slight and subtle improvement in risk tones to start the session. This comes as US futures claw back some of its deeper losses from the tail-end of Asian trading earlier.





Risk sentiment remains in a fragile state but as we saw yesterday, dip buyers stand ever so ready to get back in the game with affirmation by Fed chair Powell helping.





The dollar is keeping softer once again, alongside the franc and yen as we get things underway. NZD/USD is trading near the highs for the day at 0.7381 while EUR/USD is also pushing a little higher to 1.2164 currently.