European equities more mixed at the open today

Some mixed tones but the risk mood is still keeping more defensive

Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

US futures are down by ~0.4% and Treasury yields are also keeping lower, so that reveals more about the risk mood keeping more defensive as the session gets underway.





In the currencies space, the dollar and yen are still leading gains but are off earlier highs seen in Asia Pacific trading. EUR/USD is seen around 1.1840 levels still after having hit a low of 1.1820 earlier while AUD/USD is slightly lower at 0.7210 but off lows of 0.7195.



