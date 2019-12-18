European equities more sluggish at the open

Little changes as the risk mood remains more tepid in the European morning

Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX flat

This largely mirrors the mood in US futures, which are also keeping more flat to start the day. Bond yields are a tad lower but nothing too overwhelming so that is leaving the risk mood more tepid at the moment.





As such, USD/JPY continues to hug a narrow range of just 16 pips as the pair rests at 109.44 - showing little poise to break out on the day so far.



