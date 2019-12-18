European equities more sluggish at the open
Little changes as the risk mood remains more tepid in the European morning
- Eurostoxx -0.1%
- Germany DAX -0.2%
- France CAC 40 flat
- UK FTSE flat
- Spain IBEX flat
This largely mirrors the mood in US futures, which are also keeping more flat to start the day. Bond yields are a tad lower but nothing too overwhelming so that is leaving the risk mood more tepid at the moment.
As such, USD/JPY continues to hug a narrow range of just 16 pips as the pair rests at 109.44 - showing little poise to break out on the day so far.