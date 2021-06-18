European equities more sluggish to kick start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Tepid tones after the mixed session yesterday

  • Eurostoxx -0.1%
  • Germany DAX flat
  • France CAC 40 -0.1%
  • UK FTSE -0.2%
  • Spain IBEX -0.5%
Even though the dollar may be keeping in good stead, the bond market and equities aren't quite sharing a similarly outsized reaction to the Fed.

US stocks were under pressure early on yesterday but recovered towards the end with the Nasdaq near record highs after a close of 0.9% higher. US futures are keeping steadier with S&P 500 futures up 0.1%, Nasdaq futures up 0.3%, and Dow futures flat.

Just be mindful though that it is also quadruple witching day today.

