European equities more sluggish to kick start the day
Tepid tones after the mixed session yesterday
- Eurostoxx -0.1%
- Germany DAX flat
- France CAC 40 -0.1%
- UK FTSE -0.2%
- Spain IBEX -0.5%
Even though the dollar may be keeping in good stead, the bond market and equities aren't quite sharing a similarly outsized reaction to the Fed.
US stocks were under pressure early on yesterday but recovered towards the end with the Nasdaq near record highs after a close of 0.9% higher. US futures are keeping steadier with S&P 500 futures up 0.1%, Nasdaq futures up 0.3%, and Dow futures flat.
Just be mindful though that it is also quadruple witching day today.