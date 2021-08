Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB flat

This follows the heavier declines seen in trading yesterday, as slightly calmer tones take over at least for the time being. Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are down 0.2%, Nasdaq futures down 0.1%, and Dow futures down 0.2% to start the session.