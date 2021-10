A mixed start the session

Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1% The overall risk sentiment isn't getting much help from US futures either, which are keeping more flattish now as we get things underway in Europe.





It looks like we may be in for a bit more of a sluggish session awaiting the ECB though just be wary that month-end will also be a focus in the days ahead.