European equities more tepid at the open today

A lack of interest as investors wait on US non-farm payrolls

Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.1% This mirrors the tone in US futures, which are marked down by roughly 0.1% as we get things going on the session. There is little conviction in the market for the time being, with all eyes on the US jobs report later today.





In the major currencies space, there is little change overall though the pound is still looking vulnerable with the aussie and kiwi also mildly softer so far.



