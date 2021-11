Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.9%

Spain's main index is marked lower as BBVA offers to take control of Turkey's Garantin in a $2.6 billion deal, with shares down over 4%. Elsewhere, things are keeping little changed with US futures also not showing much appetite as we get the session underway.