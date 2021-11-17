European equities more tepid to kick start the day

Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

This mirrors the lack of enthusiasm seen in US futures as well, which are keeping more or less flat across the board as we get things underway. But there has been a consistent theme of things looking rather lackadaisical in Europe only for it to pick up when Wall Street enters the fray, so keep that in mind perhaps.