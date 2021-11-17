European equities more tepid to kick start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A bit of a lazy open

  • Eurostoxx flat
  • Germany DAX flat
  • France CAC 40 flat
  • UK FTSE -0.3%
  • Spain IBEX -0.2%
  • Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%
This mirrors the lack of enthusiasm seen in US futures as well, which are keeping more or less flat across the board as we get things underway. But there has been a consistent theme of things looking rather lackadaisical in Europe only for it to pick up when Wall Street enters the fray, so keep that in mind perhaps.

