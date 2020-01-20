European equities more tepid to start the day

European stocks keep little changed but a tad lower

Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

There isn't much to really take note as markets are still in search of fresh direction to start the new week. The mood in equities isn't telling a lot and with US on holiday today, we may be set for a more subdued trading day ahead.





USD/JPY is holding flat at 110.14 at the moment, still trapped in a 17 pips range today.



