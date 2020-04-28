European equities more tepid to start the day

Flattish tones observed as the cash market opens

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX -0.1%

This largely reflects the mood seen in US futures, which are near flat levels as well currently. The market is still largely waiting on some kind of key driver or push to get things going and that may not come until the Fed tomorrow potentially.





If anything, look towards virus headlines and US consumer confidence data later today as potential risk events to move markets today.





Also, keep an eye on oil prices as the pressure continues to build there. That could have negative spillovers to other asset classes in the sessions ahead.



