European equities more tepid to start the day

Little change observed as the cash market opens

  • Eurostoxx flat
  • Germany DAX -0.1%
  • France CAC 40 -0.1%
  • UK FTSE +0.1%
  • Spain IBEX -0.1%
The risk mood isn't all too bright to start the session with US futures seen down ~0.4% now and 10-year Treasury yields are down 2 bps to 0.752%. That is keeping things more cautious and the dollar is keeping a slight advance for the time being.

EUR/USD is down near session lows around 1.1785 while GBP/USD is also down to 1.3035 currently, both pairs weaker by around 0.2% to get the session underway.
