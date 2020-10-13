European equities more tepid to start the day

Little change observed as the cash market opens

Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

The risk mood isn't all too bright to start the session with US futures seen down ~0.4% now and 10-year Treasury yields are down 2 bps to 0.752%. That is keeping things more cautious and the dollar is keeping a slight advance for the time being.





EUR/USD is down near session lows around 1.1785 while GBP/USD is also down to 1.3035 currently, both pairs weaker by around 0.2% to get the session underway.



