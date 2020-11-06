European equities more tepid to start the day
A slightly lower open but keeping little changed overall so far
- Eurostoxx -0.2%
- Germany DAX flat
- France CAC 40 -0.2%
- UK FTSE flat
- Spain IBEX -0.3%
This comes as we also see US futures trim earlier losses to move closer towards flat levels on the session. In the currencies space, the dollar is still keeping little changed overall but has pared its slight advance against the pound and aussie.
Meanwhile, EUR/USD is up to a session high of 1.1850 but there are some resistance levels to take note of on the daily chart for the pair.