European equities more upbeat to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Stocks in Europe are tracking overnight gains in Wall St

  • Eurostoxx +0.4%
  • Germany DAX +0.6%
  • France CAC 40 +0.5%
  • UK FTSE +0.3%
  • Spain IBEX +0.5%
As mentioned earlier, European equities failed to partake in the late surge in Wall St overnight so they are making up for it in early trades today. The overall risk mood in markets is a bit more measured with bonds keeping mixed and US futures are up by just 0.1%.

Major currencies are still stuck in narrow ranges for the most part with USD/JPY continuing to trade around 110.20-25 to start the European morning. USD/CHF is a little higher around 0.9658 but also sits in just a 14 pips range so far today.

