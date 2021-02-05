European equities mostly a little higher at the open

Risk sentiment keeps in a decent spot to start the session

  • Eurostoxx +0.2%
  • Germany DAX -0.1%
  • France CAC 40 +0.3%
  • UK FTSE flat
  • Spain IBEX +0.1%
There are hints of slight caution as the market gears itself up for the non-farm payrolls report later in the day but the overall mood is still rather modest.

S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.4%.

Elsewhere, the dollar is a touch softer as we get things underway but ranges are still relatively narrow as major currencies are mostly little changed for the time being.

