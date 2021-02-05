European equities mostly a little higher at the open

Risk sentiment keeps in a decent spot to start the session

Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.1% There are hints of slight caution as the market gears itself up for the non-farm payrolls report later in the day but the overall mood is still rather modest.





S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.4%.





Elsewhere, the dollar is a touch softer as we get things underway but ranges are still relatively narrow as major currencies are mostly little changed for the time being.