European equities mostly a little higher at the open
Risk sentiment keeps in a decent spot to start the session
- Eurostoxx +0.2%
- Germany DAX -0.1%
- France CAC 40 +0.3%
- UK FTSE flat
- Spain IBEX +0.1%
There are hints of slight caution as the market gears itself up for the non-farm payrolls report later in the day but the overall mood is still rather modest.
S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.4%.
Elsewhere, the dollar is a touch softer as we get things underway but ranges are still relatively narrow as major currencies are mostly little changed for the time being.