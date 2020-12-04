European equities mostly little changed at the open

UK stocks slightly higher to start the day

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spanish IBEX +0.1%

Overall, this reflects the more tepid tone in US futures as well, which are up ~0.2%. UK stocks are keeping higher as they have done this week amid the vaccine optimism and some help from Brexit optimism yesterday.





That said, the latter has been slightly tempered with as talks appear to be stalling and dragged into the weekend at this stage.



