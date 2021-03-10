European equities mostly little changed at the open

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The risk mood stays more tentative to start the session

  • Eurostoxx -0.1%
  • Germany DAX flat
  • France CAC 40 -0.1%
  • UK FTSE -0.5%
  • Spain IBEX flat
It is a quiet start to the trading day here in Europe and will likely stay that way until we get to North American trading later. US February CPI data and the 10-year Treasury auction are the two highlights on the calendar for today.

US futures are also showing little poise as they keep more cautious, with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both down by 0.2% currently.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose