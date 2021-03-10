European equities mostly little changed at the open

The risk mood stays more tentative to start the session

Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX flat

It is a quiet start to the trading day here in Europe and will likely stay that way until we get to North American trading later. US February CPI data and the 10-year Treasury auction are the two highlights on the calendar for today.





US futures are also showing little poise as they keep more cautious, with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both down by 0.2% currently.



