European equities mostly little changed to start the day

Mixed tones in the market to start the session

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

UK stocks are leading the charge, lifted by a weaker pound as we get things underway. Elsewhere, European stocks are shrugging off the decline in big tech from Wall Street yesterday even as Nasdaq futures are seen down 0.4% today.





S&P 500 futures are keeping flatter though, moving off earlier lows at least.





Meanwhile, the yen is extending its decline in the currencies space hits a one-week high of 104.50. AUD/JPY is also extending its break towards the 31 August high of 78.46.





Amid the Brexit angst, UK 10-year yields have fallen to its lowest in a month, down by 3 bps to 0.23% while 10-year Treasury yields are also lower by 1.7 bps to 0.919%.



