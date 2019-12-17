European equities keep more cautious to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Slightly more tepid tones observed at the open

  • Euurostoxx -0.1%
  • Germany DAX -0.2%
  • France CAC 40 -0.1%
  • UK FTSE -0.2%
  • Spain IBEX -0.5%
ForexLive
The overall risk mood in markets is keeping more mixed and cautious for the time being with European stocks a little lower to start the morning. US futures are still keeping flat while bond yields are also a bit mixed on the session currently.

That is leaving market participants with little to work with in the European morning as USD/JPY continues to trade narrowly, resting at 109.58 at the moment.

