European equities not much changed at the open

Tepid tones to get the session underway

Eurostoxx -0.1%

German DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX flat This somewhat mirrors the tone seen in US futures, with S&P 500 futures and Dow futures flat on the day currently while Nasdaq futures are down a little by 0.1%.





The market is lacking any real conviction on the risk front at the moment as we await the US non-farm payrolls release later in the day at 1230 GMT.





As such, major currencies are also not having much to work with for the time being. The dollar is keeping steadier but narrow ranges are holding to start the day.