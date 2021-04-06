European equities off to a flyer upon returning from the Easter break

The Stoxx 600 and DAX trades to fresh record highs

Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.9%

France CAC 40 +0.9%

UK FTSE +1.2%

Spain IBEX +1.2% Of note, the Stoxx 600 index is up 0.8% and has erased its pandemic losses to jump to a fresh record high with the DAX also extending to fresh highs above 15,000.





Air France is having a volatile start to the day after the EU approved a €4 billion rescue plan for the airline earlier, opening up 2% before slumping down by 2.5% now.





Elsewhere, Credit Suisse is up a little over 2% after having announced a management shakeup earlier in the day after the whole Archegos Capital fiasco.