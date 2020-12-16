European equities off to a hot start to the day

DAX jumps to its highest levels since February

Regional equities are getting a broader lift on the French PMI report beat, with the DAX seen breaking to its highest levels since February to start the session.





The dollar is keeping weaker across the board as well, with EUR/USD testing resistance at 1.2175-78 while GBP/USD is knocking on the door of 1.3500.





Meanwhile, AUD/USD is also contesting short-term resistance at 0.7572-78 currently.





US futures are also trading a little higher and that is feeding into the slightly more positive risk tilt as we get things going in European morning trade.



