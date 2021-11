A mixed showing at the open

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.2% But the light changes here aren't doing much to destabilise the push so far this month to fresh record highs for the likes of the DAX and CAC 40 in particular.





The overall risk mood is keeping slightly more positive, with US futures edging upwards as S&P 500 futures are up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures up 0.4%, and Dow futures up 0.1%.