European equities off to a rough start as risk sentiment keeps more defensive

The Stoxx 600 index is at its lowest in nearly 7 weeks

Eurostoxx -1.0%

Germany DAX -1.2%

France CAC 40 -1.4%

UK FTSE -1.0%

Spain IBEX -1.7% After a decent showing yesterday, we're back to the jittery mood from Friday after Moderna's CEO commented earlier that vaccines may be significantly less effective against the omicron variant (in case you missed it here ).





Risk trades in general are still being pressured with 10-year Treasury yields down 7.5 bps to 1.454% and oil also down 3% to $67.80 at the moment.



