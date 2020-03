Red across the board at the open

Eurostoxx -2.9%

Germany DAX -4.0%

France CAC 40 -1.6%

Spain IBEX -2.3%

UK FTSE -2.6%

The pain train continues after a brief reprieve amid all the fiscal talk yesterday. It is sort of a reality check to investors that the current environment is still going to get worse before it gets any better - especially when lockdown measures may necessarily end in a few weeks.