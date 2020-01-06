European equities off to a softer start to the day
US-Iran tensions continue to weigh on equities
- Eurostoxx -0.6%
- Germany DAX -1.0%
- France CAC 40 -0.7%
- UK FTSE -0.5%
- Spain IBEX -0.6%
Investors can look towards energy stocks for some reprieve but the overall mood is one that is more negative as markets continue to stay focused on US-Iran tensions. That said, the situation is a little mixed as bonds have pared earlier gains from Asia Pacific trading.
That is creating for a bit of a complicated mood to start the European morning with the Japanese yen failing to gather bids despite the softer risk mood today.