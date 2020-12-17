European equities off to another solid start to the day

Stocks are keeping a more positive mood as the optimism holds

Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.8%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.4% The DAX is seeing opening gains pare back a little but is keeping at the highest levels since February still to start the day. Elsewhere, US futures are also climbing with both S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures at record highs up by ~0.5% currently.





This is pinning the dollar lower even further to start the session as EUR/USD extends gains to 1.2244 and GBP/USD is at 1.3585 nearing 1.3600.



