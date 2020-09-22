European equities open a little higher to start the day
Some catch-up play after the heavy beating suffered yesterday
- Eurostoxx +0.5%
- Germany DAX +0.7%
- France CAC 40 +0.4%
- UK FTSE +0.4%
- Spain IBEX +0.8%
This is largely to do with the meltdown in European indices yesterday, which missed out on the late recovery by US stocks in the closing stages.
The risk mood in the market today remains more cautious with S&P 500 futures down by ~0.4% while Nasdaq futures are down by ~0.6% currently.
If the market turns ugly again later in the day, don't be surprised to see European equities wipe out the modest start to the session as seen above.