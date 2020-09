European equities open a little higher to start the day

Some catch-up play after the heavy beating suffered yesterday

Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.8% This is largely to do with the meltdown in European indices yesterday , which missed out on the late recovery by US stocks in the closing stages

The risk mood in the market today remains more cautious with S&P 500 futures down by ~0.4% while Nasdaq futures are down by ~0.6% currently.





If the market turns ugly again later in the day, don't be surprised to see European equities wipe out the modest start to the session as seen above.